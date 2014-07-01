Marseille are in the race for Islam Slimani,

The Algerian international has struggled to justify his price tag at the King Power Stadium. He has only scored seven Premier League goals despite costing the Foxes over €30 million last summer.

It looks like Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki are renewing the prolific relationship that saw them, and though Leicester won’t sell their striker, it is increasingly apparent that he may be playing a secondary role again this season.

Taken over by Frank McCourt last year, Marseille have slowly been bringing in talented players like Steve Mandanda, Dimitri Payet, Morgan Sanson, Clinton N’Jie and Valere Germain.

They lost Bafetimbi Gomis at the end of last season, however, leaving them light in attack, where Clinton N’Jie is injured, having already scored three goals this season.

Sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta really wants to nab Slimani, with the latter’s agents regulars at Marseille’s training ground. That said, OM’s priority is still to beef up the back, and the Ligue 1 side also likes Moussa Dembele and Stevan Jovetic.