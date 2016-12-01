Marseille join AS Roma and AC Milan in race to sign unhappy Everton winger
07 January at 15:15AS Roma and AC Milan are on red alert as Marseille have emerged as possible contenders for the signing of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, the Daily Mirror reports.
According to the British newspaper, the Ligue1 giants are interested in signing the unhappy Spanish winger who is on the verge of leaving Goodison Park in January.
AC Milan have made contact with the Toffees and their winger but can only sign players on loan and both Everton and Deulofeu want a permanent move. AS Roma have put the 22-year-old winger in their transfer shortlist, but the giallorossi have other priorities and will try to sign either Jesé or Feghouli before making any official bid for Deulofeu.
Marseille are looking to add some quality and depth to their squad and Deulofeu could be the right addition for the team coached by former AS Roma boss Rudi Garcia. If the French club are open to buy the player on a permanent deal, they’d jump to front of the queue for the signing of the promising winger.
Share on