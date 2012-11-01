Marseille have joined the race for Diego Costa, if president

The Brazilian striker recently fanned the flames by claiming that Conte’s dumping of him - which happened via Whatsapp message - was “a moment of madness”.

Costa is also wanted by Everton and, especially, Atletico Madrid.

Eyraud told French website SFR Sport (via the Express): "I like his character, his grit and his sense of combat.

"He would fit in very well at OM. However, he has a complicated contractual situation."

Costa scored 20 goals last season as the Blues triumphed in the Premier for the second time in his stint there. He would be considered a major upgrade up front, where Bafetimbi Gomis did well last season, but returned to Swansea from his loan.

Eyraud added: "If a player ticks all the boxes, then we showed that we were able to do the transactions.

"Why not? But it [the deal] must at least meet certain conditions.

"Nothing is impossible.

"I assure nothing [to the fans] for the end of the market. It is a sensitive subject.

"But one thing is certain - we are actively searching for a striker."

Jacques-Henri Eyraud can be trusted.