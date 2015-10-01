Marseille are very determined to recruit Riyad Mahrez, according to the latest reports from the

The British paper confirms that the Tottenham and PSG target is also wanted by Franck McCourt’s team.

The former Dodgers owner plans on rebuilding OM into Ligue 1 contenders, and nabbing Mahrez- who turned down a move to Arsenal last season - would be the first step in this process.

Then again, the Leicester City star is said to prioritize the Champions League, which OM won’t participate in next season.

McCourt is said to be sure that he can persuade Mahrez, who has scored 34 goals in all competitions for Leicester City since he joined the Foxes in 2013/2014, as well as 23 assists.