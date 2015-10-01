Marseille join PSG, Spurs in race for €57m Leicester wantaway
11 May at 19:30Marseille are very determined to recruit Riyad Mahrez, according to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror.
The British paper confirms that the Tottenham and PSG target is also wanted by Franck McCourt’s team.
The former Dodgers owner plans on rebuilding OM into Ligue 1 contenders, and nabbing Mahrez- who turned down a move to Arsenal last season - would be the first step in this process.
Then again, the Leicester City star is said to prioritize the Champions League, which OM won’t participate in next season.
McCourt is said to be sure that he can persuade Mahrez, who has scored 34 goals in all competitions for Leicester City since he joined the Foxes in 2013/2014, as well as 23 assists.
The Independent wrote that the Tottenham target will push to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, though Leicester City have set a €57.8 million price-tag for their man, according to the Telegraph.
@EdoDalmonte
