Marseille keen to wrap up loan deal for Inter full-back

According to reports in France, Dalbert’s Inter adventure could be set to come to a conclusion before long. Indeed, Ligue 1 giants Marseille are interested in the 24-year-old Brazilian, who has made a mere eight appearances since joining from Nice last summer.



The Rio de Janeiro native, who cost the Nerazzurri €20 million, has failed to convince coach Luciano Spalletti that he has what it takes to play the way he wants him to. The Tuscan tactician is unsure about his positional sense, more than anything else.



Meanwhile, Rudi Garcia’s team are looking to strengthen in the full-back areas and believe the Orange Vélodrome could be the ideal environment for Dalbert to rediscover his best form and help them secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.



For now, the Beneamata hierarchy are insisting they have no desire to sell him this month and are not willing to make a huge financial loss on him at this stage.

