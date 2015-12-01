Olivier Giroud, despite the player having just penned a new deal at The Emirates. The journal states that boss Rudi Garcia has personally contacted the 30-year-old, whose new agreement in North London expires in 2019.

According to France Football , Marseille have made contact with Arsenal strikerdespite the player having just penned a new deal at The Emirates. The journal states that boss Rudi Garcia has personally contacted the 30-year-old, whose new agreement in North London expires in 2019.

The club from the South of France are reaping the rewards of new investment from American owner Frank McCourt. Having already lured Dimitri Payet back to the club, it seems Giroud is the next target on the wanted list.



The reports also claims that the move to take the big French striker back to his homeland could be the perfect arrangement for boss Arsene Wenger who if as expected, signs a new two-year deal at the club will look to re-vamp the squad ahead of the new campaign. It’s unlikely that the French tactician would stand in the players way should he decide to the port city next season.