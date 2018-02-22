Marseille manager gloats about Neymar injury, PSG

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia mocked Paris Saint-Germain's transfer policy and reliance on Neymar ahead of Wednesday's Coupe de France showdown at the Parc des Princes.



PSG beat their rivals 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday but the victory was soured by Brazil star Neymar suffering a broken metatarsal. Garcia told a news conference ahead of the rematch that his opposite number Unai Emery still had plenty of options when it came to hurting Marseille but suggested the world-record spend on Neymar might have left PSG short in other areas.



"If there is no Neymar, there will be [Angel] Di Maria," he said. "We will see if [Kylian] Mbappe and [Edinson] Cavani play when there is the Real Madrid game the week after.



"It is a team built to win the Champions League. If they do not, it will be failure. They have invested €400million, including €222m that is in the physio's room."



PSG captain Thiago Silva accused Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet of saying he wanted to hurt Neymar before the latter's injury in a challenge with Bouna Sarr.