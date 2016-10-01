Marseille pounce on Inter & Arsenal top defensive target
17 January at 17:43We’ve already reported that Arsenal and Inter are long-time admirers of Wolfsburg star Ricrado Rodriguez whose contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in 2019. The Swiss International has been offered to the Serie A giants in a player-plus cash swap deal for Geoffrey Kondogbia, but the current status of negotiation suggest that the deal is pretty far from being completed and is not likely to be done in the current transfer window.
Arsenal, on the other hand, have been monitoring the 24-year-old midfielder for very long time but have yet failed to enter transfer talks with Wolfsburg despite the German’s precarious economic situation after the Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.
According to reports in France, the Ligue1 side Marseille have joined the two European giants in race to sign Ricardo Rodriguez, who however, is said to be intentioned to reject the offer of the Ligaue1 giants as he wants to move to Inter at the end of the season.
The Meazza hierarchy can’t sign Rodriguez on a permanent deal in January as they have to respect FFP rules.
