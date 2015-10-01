Marseille are interested in signing Divock Origi of Liverpool,

Though the Reds haven’t signed any centre-forwards in the current window, the Belgian is likely to struggle for playing time in the near future.

Though Jurgen Klopp believes in the 22-year-old, reports indicate that he wouldn’t be opposed to the striker moving, since he can’t guarantee him a major role at Anfield.

Origi has failed to impose himself in his two seasons in the Premier League, in which he has scored 12 goals.

The Belgian international joined for

Marseille lost Bafetimbi Gomis (who returned to Swansea after his loan) last season, and have only signed Valere Germain - a very talented player - who is set to slug it out on his own.

Marseille have five days to seal the deal.

€12 million from Lille, and is considered a great talent in Belgium, but isn’t likely to get the necessary playing time at Anfield.