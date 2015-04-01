Transfer round-up: Sirigu and Llorente on Conte's watch-list, Payet underwent his Marseille medicals

As the transfer market comes to an end, European clubs have a few more days to complete transactions. Here is the latest around the world :

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are strongly considering Salvatore Sirigu as a Begovic replacement. The Sevilla keeper (still owned by PSG) would become Conte's number two behind Courtois.



FERNANDO LLORENTE ON CHELSEA'S LIST? - Fernando Llorente is doing well with Swansea and Antonio Conte is considering him. Conte had Llorente at Juventus as Chelsea will look to replace Batshuayi with someone. According to Fachajes.com, Chelsea will give it their all in these last few days of the transfer market to try and sign Llorente to bolster their attack.



PAYET UNDERWENT HIS MEDICALS - Dimitri Payet underwent his medicals with Marseille as he will soon become a OM player. There were a lot of talk about Payet over the past few weeks but a deal is now almost complete.