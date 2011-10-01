Milan are on alert as reports out of L’Equipe in France have linked Marseille with a move for Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic. The player was listed in the squad for his team’s friendly against Sporting Lisbon tomorrow, but remains on the list of potential forward targets for at least two teams in Europe. The player has been acknowledged by Montella and Milan, who are also rumored to still be in the bidding for Borussia Dortmund’s Aubameyang.

The one team that looks as ambitious as Milan this summer is Ligue 1 club Marseille, as coach Rudi Garcia looks to his old league for squad reinforcements and improvements. Kalinic is an excellent finisher, who comes relatively affordable considering his talent. Fiorentina will be reluctant to lose such an important player, but with Milan looming around the player’s courts, it seems like only a matter of time before he finds his way out of Florence.