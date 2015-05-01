Marseille ready to pay Man United, Chelsea target's €60m release clause
05 April at 18:10Marseille are ready to make a huge bid for Manchester United and Chelsea target Andre Silva.
Spanish journalist Hugo Garcia Perez claims that the Ligue 1 club’s directors are ready to pay Silva’s release clause, a stunning €60 million.
Metro recently wrote that Chelsea and Manchester United were ready to do the same thing.
The 21-year-old has had a remarkable season, scoring 15 goals in 25 starts in Liga ZON Sagres action.
“OM have been in touch with Silva’s entourage for more than two months now. His price is high, but Marseille are ready to pay €60m”.
PSG are also known to be enthusiastic, but it is Marseille director Andoni Zubizarreta is ready to pull out all the stops to get the Portuguese international.
