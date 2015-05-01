Spanish journalist Hugo Garcia Perez claims that the Ligue 1 club’s directors are ready to pay Silva’s release clause, a stunning €60 million.

The 21-year-old has had a remarkable season, scoring 15 goals in 25 starts in Liga ZON Sagres action.

« L’OM est en contact avec l’entourage d’André Silva depuis plus de deux mois. Son prix est élevé, mais Marseille est prêt à payer 60M€ », déclare-t-il ainsi sur Twitter.

“OM have been in touch with Silva’s entourage for more than two months now. His price is high, but Marseille are ready to pay €60m”.

PSG are also known to be enthusiastic, but it is Marseille director Andoni Zubizarreta is ready to pull out all the stops to get the Portuguese international.

El OM esta en contacto desde hace más de dos meses con el circulo de André Silva. Precio alto, pero el club esta dispuesto a pagar los 60M. — Hugo García Pérez (@HugoGarciaRain) April 4, 2017

Marseille are ready to make a huge bid for Manchester United and Chelsea target Andre Silva.that Chelsea and Manchester United were ready to do the same thing.