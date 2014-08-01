Marseille look to have joined the race for sensational Belgian teenager Yoeri Tielemans.

The latest reports from

In fact, the Ligue 1 club had also sent scouts to watch Tielemans play Manchester United on Thursday. We exclusively revealed that Inter Milan had also done the same.

Inter have not watched the teenager on four occasions this season,

The rumour mill has been awash with talk about Tielemans, with recent reports from France indicating that the 19-year-old was on his way to Monaco, who are willing to pay his release clause.

Also chased by Juventus last season, the Belgian has scored 18 goals and made 11 assists this season.

The midfielder is valued at