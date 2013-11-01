Marseille rival Milan for Chelsea midfielder
30 April at 15:35Marseille are set to throw their hat in the ring with regards to Cesc Fabregas.
The Chelsea man is nowhere near being a starter at Stamford Bridge this season, despite playing well in the limited time afforded him.
Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Citta’ reports (via Le 10 Sport) that the Milan target is also liked by Marseille, who have been acquired by American magnate Frank McCourt and are set to spend in order to compete in Ligue 1.
The 29-year-old Fabregas also has a good relationship with Marseille’s Andoni Zubizarreta, who played a key role in bringing Cesc over to the Camp Nou for €34 million back in 2011.
Il Corriere dello Sport recently revealed that the Catalan player - who has scored six goals and made eight assists in all competitions this season - is the subject of talks between Chelsea and Milan, and that the latter consider the former Arsenal man to be a priority.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments