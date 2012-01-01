Marseille are set to rival West Ham United for Moussa Dembele, but consider him to be too expensive.

The Ligue 1 side is very interested in the young French sensation, who has also found his way into Real Madrid and Barcelona’s transfer radars.

The Celtic striker was on fire last season, scoring 17 goals in SPL action, including a hat-trick to down Rangers 5-1.

The Ligue 1 challengers have found themselves in a bit of a pickle, being hammered 6-1 at the weekend, and need strikers.

Dembele is liked by West Ham, who are still looking for signings to steady their rocky boat, having not won a Premier League game so far this season.

Marseille have already added Valere Germain and signed Clinton N’Jie from Tottenham, but need an out-and-out forward in order to bulk up their forward line.

however, that Dembele is not a priority because of his price.