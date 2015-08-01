Marseille scout €28m Liverpool, West Ham target
17 May at 18:50Marseille have been scouting Luis Muriel, according to Genoese paper Il Secolo XIX.
The Sampdoria star has been targeted by Liverpool, West Ham and Inter in the past, having enjoyed a strong season at the Marassi, scoring ten Serie A goals.
Marseille are looking for attackers to replace Bafetimbi Gomis - on loan from Swansea - and are also considering Mario Mandzukic, among others.
Recent reports from TMW indicated that Sampdoria were willing to sell the 26-year-old this summer, having previously stonewalled negotiations in the winter.
Liverpool were recently linked with the Colombian international again, with Muriel reportedly worth around €28 million.
Muriel joined the Genoese side for only € 10.5M in 2015, and is also liked by Sevilla.
Previously linked to big clubs, Muriel stalled a bit at Udinese and in his first months at the Marassi, before recovering his form and slamming in 16 goals in two seasons.
West Ham’s Slaven Bilic has also expressed a liking for the Colombian.
