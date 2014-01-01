Recent rumors out of the UK via SkySports have linked Marseille with a move for French forward Olivier Giroud from Arsenal. The point forward has been noted as the number one transfer target for Marseille going into the summer. The 30 year old has a contract with the Gunners until 2020, and they will want to keep their powerful number 9 without a replacement. It is yet to be seen what the interest of the player and club will be concerning Giroud’s future. Should Arsenal fall out of European contention, there could be an exodus of particular players.

Giroud joined the Gunners in the summer of 2012 for 12 million EUR from Montpellier. The French international has 66 goals and 27 assists in his 158 Premier League appearances, and his value is rumored to be in the 25 million EUR range. His decision could also be swayed by the potential departure of Arsene Wenger, who brought Giroud into the club and stayed faithful to his countryman throughout their tenure together.