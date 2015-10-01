After reports over the weekend that West Ham United were targeting a summer move for Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna, comes the news that they may face a challenge from across the English Channel.





Tribal Football quotes Le10Sport in stating that Marseille are also interested in taking the 33-year-old who will be a free-agent at the end of the season. The player himself, who spent seven years in the English capital with Arsenal, has hinted that he would be open to a return which puts the Hammers in pole-position.

New Marseille boss Rudi Garcia however, is also keen to pair the Frenchman with his compatriot Patrice Evra in the port city and this could now spark off a frantic race to capture the player’s signature.



Under the terms of the Bosman ruling, any players who are out of contract in the summer can now start to negotiate new deals at alternative clubs and with Sagna not figuring in City coach Pep Guardiola’s plans beyond May, his future for next season could be decided in the coming weeks.