Marseille want Arsenal defender, €57m Foxes star
06 May at 14:59Marseille are interested in signing Riyad Mahrez, according to the latest reports from the Mirror.
The Leicester City star has cut a frustrated figure this season at the King Power Stadium, and may regret his decision not to join Arsenal last summer after winning a Premier League title with Claudio Ranieri’s side.
From Iker Casillas to Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud, OM are busy trying to sign a bunch of strong players, having already brought in Dimitri Payet from West Ham, and Patrice Evra from Juventus.
New owner Frank McCourt wants to turn the Ligue 1 side into competitors.
The former Premier League players of the year, Mahrez has a deal running until 2020.
Also liked by Juventus, the Algerian international has no release clause in his deal, but is set to cost at least €57.8 million, according to the Telegraph.
The 26-year-old has only scored nine goals and made five assists for his club this season, in all competitions.
@EdoDalmonte
