Marseille are interested in signing Riyad Mahrez, according to the latest reports from the

The Leicester City star has cut a frustrated figure this season at the King Power Stadium, and may regret his decision not to join Arsenal last summer after winning a Premier League title with Claudio Ranieri’s side.

From Iker Casillas to Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud, OM are busy trying to sign a bunch of strong players, having already brought in Dimitri Payet from West Ham, and Patrice Evra from Juventus.

New owner Frank McCourt wants to turn the Ligue 1 side into competitors.

The former Premier League players of the year, Mahrez has a deal running until 2020.



Also liked by Juventus, the Algerian international has no release clause in his deal, but is set to cost at least €57.8 million,

The 26-year-old has only scored nine goals and made five assists for his club this season, in all competitions.