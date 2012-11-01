Mario Balotelli is on Marseille’s summer transfer list, as well as Olivier Giroud,

The Nice star has had a very good season, scoring fourteen goals despite some fitness issues, quite the turnaround for a former Manchester City and Liverpool misfit.

Giroud, for his part, has been unsuccessful at Arsenal this season, barely starting over a dozen Premier League games, but still managing to score 16 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

It appears that Marseille, who have been acquired by former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, are interested in three players, the other being Valere Germain of Monaco - who has already had a successful loan at Nice and has played well at the Louis II Stadium this season.

Balotelli recently said that he’d be

