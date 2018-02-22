Just a few hours before Juventus gets ready to play Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, Bianconeri Vice-President Pavel Nedved has been spotted in London hotel in the company of Nelio Lucas, a representative from Doyen Sports who manage the affairs of some of Europe’s biggest stars.



One of these is Manchester United’s French international Anthony Martial, who is a former target for the Italian champions.



The 22-year-old, who looked to be on his way out of Old Trafford last summer, is now very much part of Jose Mourinho’s squad despite the Portuguese tactician’s continued interest in Inter Milan’s Croatian wide-man Ivan Perisic.



Martial’s market-value is around €70M; a figure that is way too much over budget for Juventus who can boast an array of attacking talent at the moment.



Was this just a chat and nothing more between Nedved and Doyen? Or are their more sinister things at play?