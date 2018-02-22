Anthony Martial. The 22-year-old, who has been one of the success stories for Manchester United this season, is about to enter the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, but despite his return to form,

Juventus are once again being linked with a summer move for French international. The 22-year-old, who has been one of the success stories for Manchester United this season, is about to enter the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, but despite his return to form, SportMediaset reports that his future could lie away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Bianconeri Vice-President Pavel Nedved, was spotted in a London hotel prior to their Champions League return against Spurs, talking to Nelio Lucas, who is the CEO of Doyen Sports, about the possibility of bringing the player to Turin this summer.



Having joined United as a 19-year-old from Monaco in a deal worth €80M, the very fact that he is entering the final year of his deal in Manchester, may help Juventus acquire him for a knock-down price of around €60M; a figure that CEO Giuseppe Marotta would consider worthy to bring in a player of Martial’s ability.