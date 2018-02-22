Martial can leave United if Mourinho stays, Juve interested
30 March at 13:30Reports from TuttoSport say that Manchester United superstar Anthony Martial can look to leave the club, if Jose Mourinho stays at Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old Frenchman Martial has played out an inconsistent season this term under Jose Mourinho and his progress has been hindered since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez. He has 26 times in the Premier League, scoring nine times and racking up a tally of five assists on the way.
TuttoSport understand that the love between Martial and Mourinho has never blossomed and with the United boss having signed a contract extension at the club recently, Martial feels that his time at Old Trafford could already be up.
Same has been the case with Paul Pogba, rumors about whose relationship with Mourinho have not given positive signs. As far as Martial is concerned, the forward is concerned about his future at the club and could indeed ask for a transfer at the end of the current season. If that happens, Juventus will be up for signing him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments