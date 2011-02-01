If reports from the Mirror are to be believed, Anthony Martial’s impressive start to the season for Manchester United has cooled some transfer plans for Jose Mourinho.

Martial, still just 21, has been one of the Red Devils’ best players this season. He has found the back of the net eight times in all competitions for the title-challengers, six in the Premier League in 13 outings. His current goalscoring tally has already exceeded his last season’s total by playing only half as many matches. He has assisted four times as well.

The Mirror suggests that the Frenchman’s impressive recent form could have played a vital role in changing and modifying some of United’s transfer plans for not just January, but for next summer as well.

The Red Devils have drawn links with the duo of Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale over the past few months and the Atletico Madrid superstar could well have become a United player this past summer, if not for the Rojiblancos’ transfer ban. Martial’s form indeed has forced United into cooling their interest in both of these players.

Kaustubh Pandey