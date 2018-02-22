The Gunners are, according to the Times, suspected of wanting the former Monaco man when they were negotiating the Alexis Sanchez deal, with Henrykh Mkhitaryan.

“It is understood that Martial was disappointed at not having the chance to discuss a move to Arsenal in January,” the Times write.

“When the London club raised the possibility of including the forward in the swap deal that led to Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaving Old Trafford instead.”

There is a hint at Martial’s intentions, his cousin having a go at Jose Mourinho’s transfer record, tweeting: “It’s impossible to progress under this coach’s orders. Too many examples prove it. If you see the last two years and the past with Salah, De Bruyne or Lukaku at Chelsea, I don’t invent. I think that for young players who can improve he’s not the good one. Just a view.”

He has scored 11 goals in all competitions, also providing seven assists for his team-mates.