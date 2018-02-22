Inter are getting closer to securing their first signing for the 2018-19 season. According to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri are in no doubt that Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez will be arriving at the club this summer.



Inter chiefs met with the player’s representatives overnight and Romano also writes that the President of his current club Racing Avellaneda has met with the player’s agent to prepare the final contracts for his departure from the club.



Inter have faced last-minute competition to sign Martinez with Borussia Dortmund having had a €37M offer rejected for the 20-year-old. The player himself has given his word to Inter and that promise now looks to be nearing its conclusion.



What seems to be the final piece in the jigsaw, a potential sell-on clause, looks to have been agreed with Racing set to gain 10 per-cent of any future sale of the player.



Now all that seems left is to make an official announcement that Inter have signed one of South American football’s most exciting young talents.