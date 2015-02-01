Martínez closing in on Inter switch… and Argentina call-up
06 February at 13:45Racing Club striker Lautaro Martínez is edging closer to securing a summer switch to Inter though there are still some details to be ironed out between the two clubs.
According to Argentine media outlet TyC Sports, the Avellaneda club has rejected a bid of more than €20 million after a meeting with Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio which lasted more than four hours.
However, negotiations are set to continue and there is optimism on both sides that a deal can be agreed.
Meanwhile, national team boss Jorge Sampaoli (seen rubbing his hands together after the first of three goals scored by the 20-year-old against Huracán at the weekend) is set to call up Lautaro to his squad ahead of friendly matches against Italy and Spain next month.
He is said to be inspired by Monaco star Radamel Falcao, and could steal a place in his country’s World Cup squad ahead of Mauro Icardi, Paulo Dybala or Gonzalo Higuaín.
(TyC Sports)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments