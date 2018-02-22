Argentine international Javier Mascherano has been speaking at his official unveiling at Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.



The 33-year-old, who ended his eight year association with Barcelona in January explained why he chose to head to the Far-East.

“I came here because I want to play and I want to play were I have always preferred, in the centre of the midfield.”



The veteran also confirmed that he hoped to be in Jorge Sampaoli plans for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, when he explained that; “If I go to the World Cup or not will depend at what level I’m playing at.



“Sampaoli watches the games here and both Renato Augusto and Paulinho have been selected for Brazil since playing in China.”



Mascherano made 333 appearances for the Blaugrana during his eight year spell, scoring just the one goal, but was part of one of one of the most dominant era’s in the clubs history.