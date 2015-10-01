Mascherano confirms Barcelona exit talk

FC Barcelona's Argentinian midfielder, Javier Mascherano, spoke with Argentinian outlet Tyc Sports where he was asked about his future amidst speculation that he was leaving the Blaugrana when his contract expired at the end of June 2018.



The former Liverpool ad West Ham midfielder stated that: "My destiny has to be to play at a place where I feel important, the reality is that I am no longer as important at barcelona as I once was. I do not know what will happen in the future but I will leave the day when I feel that I am a problem for the club. What I fear the most is that I have had five muscle problems in the past 12 months."



Mascherano was then asked about his career with the Argentinian national team stating that: "My story with the national team ends after Russia. There was a real possibility to miss the World Cup, the last period here has been crazy. The critical voices about Messi? The national team is not just Messi, it is everyone."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)