Mascherano opens up about impending exit from Barcelona
01 December at 12:00Javier Mascherano has accepted that his time at Barcelona is drawing to a close and he is eager to learn from his Liverpool exit in order to depart Camp Nou on good terms.
Mascherano – whose contract expires in 2019 – has featured infrequently under new manager Ernesto Valverde, and is aware that his time in Catalonia is running out.
Speaking to ESPN, Mascherano said: "I think that my stage here is ending. It makes sense that after such a long time there's not much more I can do in this club. I'm not saying it with a heavy heart. I've had the best years of my career in this club. I'll never forget it.”
"I'm one of those people who thinks that you have to know when is the right time to end a stage. I would like to end mine [with Barcelona] at the right time, but it doesn't really depend on me.”
"I am predisposed to end it on time because when I left Liverpool it wasn't good for me, and I didn't like it. I didn't like having the feeling that I could go back to Liverpool and there was still something toxic there. And I don't want the same thing to happen to me at Barcelona."
Go to comments