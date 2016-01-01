Mason Mount: Chelsea’s next Lampard

Mason Mount joined Vitesse on loan from Chelsea this past summer and is imposing himself as one of the most talented midfielder in Europe. Born in 1999, Mount was one of the best players on the pitch in Lazio-Vitesse yesterday. The Englishman created eight goal chances, nobody has ever achieved as much in Europa League.



The promising midfielder has thrived in Chelsea’s academy and each manager of the Blues academy has admired his sense of position as well his amazing vision. The player’s favourite position is trequartista, a spot in between midfield and attack, where he can show all his qualities and provide his teammates with plenty of assists.



​Winner of a Uefa Youth League and of a Youth FA Cup last season, Mount scored four goals in 25 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign, not to mention that, in the summer, he also won the U19 European Championship with the U19 England national team.

