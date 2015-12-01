Massimo Moratti: "I would have signed a striker"

Former Inter President, Massimo Moratti stopped outside of Inter's head offices in central Milano to talk with the gathering journalists on a wide variety of topics.



The legendary Nerazzurri President was asked if he was expecting any signings to which he replied: "You make do with what you have. The present group of players have previously demonstrated to have done well and so they can do that now too. Two players have been signed, a midfielder and a defender so the group has been strenghtened. I think Inter can qualify for the Champions League."



Moratti was then asked about his thoughts on Mauro Icardi's future saying: "You would know more than me journalistically. Icardi is necessary this season, he has put everything he has into it. I think that the team can allow itself to aim for the Champions League, without doubt."



In conclusion Moratti was asked if he has any words of advice for Suning and Steven Zhang as well as if any last minute surprise signings should be expected: "I respect him very much, he is humble but intelligent. He knows how to swim in these waters. I know that they were trying to sign several players but it is more important to do something useful. But I would have signed a striker."