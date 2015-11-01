Massimo Moratti: ‘Inter must sign a defender’

During the presentation of a new book release about his family's tied to Inter, former Nerazzurri President Massimo Moratti answered questions from the gathering press on a wide variety of subjects.



Moratti began by talking about Inter's current season stating that: "Inter are doing really well right now, leaving what happened on Saturday whichis acceptable, Inter have everything in place to to start growing in an important way."



Massimo Moratti was then asked about the transfer window stating that: "Inter need another defender surely, and maybe an attacker. I think everything else is in place and working."



In conclusion Moratti was asked about Thohir's 30% stake at the club replying that: "The Zhang's are very interested in Inter's history, I think that Thohir will sell his share directly to Suning."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)