Match Preview: Arsenal-Manchester City | the latest and the probable lineups

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester City in the Football league Cup later on today in what should be a very good football game. Pep Guardiola's Manchester CIty are surely viewed as the favorites coming into this one as they have been on fire this season. Arsenal will have to do without Alexandre Lacazette, Santi Cazorla and Mkhitaryan (cup-tied) as Aaron Ramsey is doubtful with a groin issue. Man City on the other hand will have to do without Mendy and Delph (suspended) as Jesus and Raheem Sterling are both struggling with their fitness levels. Here is how both clubs should line-up in tomorrow's game:



Probable starting formations:



Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Xhaka, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang.



Manchester City: Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Zinchenko, Sterling, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Sané, Aguero.



This will be another great game as you can follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com later on during the day.