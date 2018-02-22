Match preview: Manchester United-Chelsea |the latest and the predicted lineups

Manchester United will be taking on Chelsea later on today as this should be a great game. José Mourinho will be taking on Antonio Conte as the red devils come into this one in third place since they have a three point advantage on fourth placed Chelsea. With a win, José Mourinho's club would jump back into second place in the English premier league standings. Man United's Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo are out for this game where as David Luiz, Bakayoko and Ross Barkley will also be out for Chelsea. Dailey Blind and Alvaro Morata are both possibilities as they are having match fitness troubles. Here is how both clubs should line-up later on today:



Probable starting lineups:



Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez.



Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Willian, Morata.



This should be a very interesting game as Romelu Lukaku will be taking on Alvaro Morata. You can follow the game with us later on today right here on Calciomercato.com.