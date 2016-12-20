Tanto per .......... #2006/2016 #10anni #lodola #miocugino #berlino2006 #space23 @space23it Una foto pubblicata da Marco Materazzi (@iomatrix23) in data: 20 Dic 2016 alle ore 06:23 PST

Marco Materazzi must have been bored recently, because the former Inter striker has gone and posted the incident that he'll probably go down in history for.Ten years ago this July, Zinedine Zidane headbutted the Italy defender in the 2006 World Cup, with the score deadlocked.The former Juventus star 'ssubsequent sending-off would compromise France's chances in the shootout, where they were beaten after David Trezeguet (another Juventus alumnus) skied his effort.Any excuse to relive that magical day is a good one for Italy fans. Those were the days...