The player has been unveiled. Nemanja Matic spoke to the official website of his new club Manchester United after signing a three-year deal with Red Devils. "I'm happy to have come to Manchester United. Working with Mourinho again was an opportunity I could not let go. Thanks to Chelsea, I’m very happy, but I can not wait to meet my new teammates and train with them. I want to play my part in building this club's history."

Get to know more about #MUFC's new signing with our fact file video... #MaticIsRed pic.twitter.com/ln7koySQzr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 31, 2017