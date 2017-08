The Manchester United squad were spotted at the airport ahead of their trip to Dublin to face Serie A side Sampdoria, according to the Daily Mirror. And among the team was new signing Nemanja Matic, who recently joined up with the reigning Europa League champions after a £40m switch from title rivals Chelsea.Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho could well use the Serbian international in the game, giving Man United fans their first taste of seeing the 28-year-old in a Reds shirt.Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_Talbot