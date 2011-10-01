They played really good that game, no doubt about it. we should play this match again at 20.45 on a tuesday or wednesday https://t.co/WgxtYrlXxM — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) July 26, 2017

Bayern Munich star Mats Hummers has trolled an AC Milan fan who had tried to make fun of the Germany International after the rossoneri 4-0 win in a friendly game last week. “Did you like the game against AC Milan?”, the Italian fan asked. The reply of the Germany International was quick to come and was pretty straightforward as well: “They played really good that game, no doubt about it. we should play this match again at 20.45 on a Tuesday or Wednesday.”