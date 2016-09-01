Legendary German footballer Lothar Matthaus has deemed Neymar to be better than Cristiano Ronaldo ahead the Los Blancos' upcoming Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.



The first leg sees the Parisiens visit the Santiago Bernabeu later today and the second leg will be played on the 6th of March at the Parc des Princes in what promises to be the tie of the round of 16 in the competition.



In his column for English daily 'The Sun', Matthaus has hailed Zinedine Zidane's men as being the favorites for the upcoming tie, but the legend also said that Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Matthaus said: "Real Madrid will win against PSG in their Champions League match but Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo."

"It is a game between the biggest club in Champions League history and a club that would give everything to win it for the first time. "



Regarding the Neymar and Ronaldo comparison, Matthaus said: "They will try to prove that they are better than one another. Ronaldo showed last season that he can win titles on his own. He scored five against Bayern, a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid and scored twice against Juventus in the final."

