In an interview with Spanish newspaper As, former German international Lothar Matthaus has been singing the praises of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 1990 World Cup winner explained that; “Aubameyang has become one of the best players in the world and it’s no wonder that many clubs are chasing his signature”. Spanish giants Real Madrid are believed to be favourites to land his signature and the player himself has repeatedly stated his desire to one day play at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Matthaus also stated that the 27-year-old Gabon international has proven his worth, unlike some other players by explaining that; “If a player like Pogba is worth €105 million, then Aubameyang is worth €150 million. He is a player that makes the difference, unlike Pogba”.



Now Los Blancos have had their transfer embargo halved, it’s believed that they will make a major assault on the summer transfer market with the Bundesliga hitman right at the top of their wanted list.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler