New Juventus signing Blaise Matuidi has been talking to Italian sports journal

has been talking to Italian sports journal Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s humbling in the Camp Nou against Barcelona. The French international was part of the Bianconeri side that were easily beaten by the side they eliminated from last season’s competition at the quarter-final stage and was asked by the newspaper why he thought his new club hadn’t reacted to the host’s dominance over the 90 minutes.

Matuidi replied; “That’s a good question. We have to analyse what went wrong and work on our mistakes. After we conceded the first goal we seemed to have heavy legs and we have found it difficult to react in the way we should have done”.



He continued; “It’s not been a great start to the group stages but we have to remember that it’s only the first game”.

A Lionel Messi double and another from Ivan Rakitic made it an easy night’s work for Ernesto Valverede’s side.