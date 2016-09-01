Matuidi hits back at racist insults

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi was targeted by racist insults of Cagliari fans yesterday night. The France International complained with the referee Calvarese in the first half of the game but the referee failed to stop the game and took no action at all against after racist slurs.



The former Psg star played the whole game and responded to racist insults on social media after the final whistle: “Today I experienced racism during the match”, Matuidi wrote in his official Facebook page. “Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples. Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace.”



This is not the first time that Matuidi is targeted by racists’ slurs. Verona fans, in fact, have already been punished for some racist chants against the French midfielder.



Serie A may have improved its level of quality but Italy is still struggling to keep racists out of their stadiums.

