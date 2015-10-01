French midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on the verge of joining Juventus. After CEO Beppe Marotta flew to Monte Carlo to secure the deal, the 30-year-old headed to Turin to undergo the first part of his medical with the second tests scheduled for Thursday.



It’s taken the Old Lady almost 12 months to get their man after a late hitch prevented the French international from arriving last summer.



After a difficult few days for Bianconeri fans who saw their side lose the Italian Super Cup to Lazio, Matuidi’s arrival will give everyone at the club a lift ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium.



