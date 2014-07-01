Matuidi: ‘Pogba told me to join Juve’

New Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has released an interview with L'Equipe to discuss his summer move from Psg. Many French footballers have been playing for Juventus of late and Matuidi has revealed that his compatriots Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra have advised him to go to Juventus.

“Of course I talked with Paul and Patrice, I did it last year too. I knew what I would have found here, I was lucky enough to have my family living here in Turin so I already knew the city. There is no need to talk about the club. Just look at their history, my eyes were shining when I entered the trophy room, I am proud to be a Juventus player.”



“Leaving Psg was not easy. I spent some amazing years in Paris and it’s a shame things went this way, I have amazing memories of the club. At the end of last season they wanted me to sign a new contract but I already wanted to leave, I wanted a new challenge, when you are 30 you want to see if the grass is more green somewhere else. I have a great challenge ahead of me, I am not going to lie.”

