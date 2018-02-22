Matuidi reveals Juventus’ plan to beat Real Madrid
24 March at 17:30Juventus and France star Blaise Matuidi talked to media after Les Blues 3-2 defeat against Colombia yesterday night.
The Frenchman was asked his thoughts on the upcoming Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Juventus and he explained what’s the plan of the Old Lady to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.
“It’s going to be a tough game, it will be hard but Juve have everything to win. It’s a very important game for us, we will be playing against a big club, the defending champions of the competition.”
“We know we can create them troubles, we will give everything in the opening tie, we know it’s going to be a tough one but we will be doing everything we can to win the first game at home. We play the first game at home and we’ll give the best we can.”
Matuidi started yesterday’s game and was replaced in the 65th minute by Paul Pogba.
