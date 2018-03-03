Matuidi reveals what Pogba told him about Juve
03 March at 16:20Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has revealed what his compatriot and former Juventus superstar Paul Pogba told him before he joined from Paris Saint-Germain.
Matuidi joined Juventus from PSG this past summer for an initial fee in the region of 20 million euros. Since then, he has impressed for the Old Lady and has now become an indispensable part of Massimiliano Allegri's side in the 4-3-3 formation. In 20 Serie A appearances, Matuidi has scored thrice, assisting once.
In an interview with the Guardian, Matuidi opened up about what his compatriot Pogba told before Matuidi ended up joining Juventus this past summer. The Frenchman said: "They(Pogba and Evra) told me that if I wanted to win titles, this was the right place for me.As soon as I came here, I realised that they were not wrong."
"Juventus is an institution and it has been this way for many years now. That's the difference between many clubs on different levels. "
"You can see immediately when you arrive at Juve that the club has vast experience- all the titles, the rigor and the workload."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments