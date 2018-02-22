In only a few months, Blaise Matuidi has managed to become a fan-favourite at Juventus.

The French international has released an interview with Le Figario.

Juventus are currently leading the Serie A title race but it is a far from settled contest as they are just two points above second placed Napoli after 29 games apiece.

Matudi said : “ Everything is alright, as they keep telling me here, this is not the time of the season to settle down. The musicians are only paid after they have danced and that applies to Juventus. Napoli are having the season of their lives. There is suspense and it will be a tough battle until the end. It is exciting for both us and the fans but nothing is decided as yet”.

When asked if he has changed since swapping PSG for Juve, Matuidi said: “ Yes, I discovered this club has a big history. You see it at the museum, view the many trophies or visit the training centre where you are often reminded with photo’s, replicas titles won and the big names that have played here- the responsibility of wearing he jersey”.