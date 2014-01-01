Maurizio Sarri: "Juventus are superior to Napoli"

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was in a good mood after having watched his side defeat Bologna at home at the Stadio San Paolo by 3-1 after having gone a goal down after 1 minute when former Inter striker Rodrigo Palaciogave the visitors the lead.



However Napoli came back and Sarri praised his team for this saying: "We did well to react after a goal conceded after 30 seconds. The reaction was strong, even though we were less brilliant than usual in the first half. For three months, the team has not trained much in terms of quantity and now, since two weeks ago, they have been doing it at a superior level."



The former Empoli coach was then asked about the Partenopei's chances of winning the Scudetto when compared with Juventus saying: "We cannot compare ourselves to Juventus. They are clearly superior in every way. Juve win 90 per cent of their matches. Our aim is to play beautifully. We like playing good football, enjoying ourselves and entertaining.”



On conclusion Sarri as asked about the rumors regarding Napoli's interest in Sassuolo's Matteo Politano saying: "It would not be right for me to talk about it. The boy played for Sassuolo 16 hours ago. I don’t know whether the deal has moved forward or not, you will have to ask the sporting director. I don’t like talking about a boy who plays for another team. In my opinion he is a very good player, that’s it."