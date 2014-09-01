Maurizio Sarri: "Napoli must admit that we have problems"

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri spoke with Premium Sport following the defeat last night against Feyenoord in their final group stage fixture in the Champions League which means that the Partenopei fail to qualify to the second round of Europe's elite club tournament,



Sarri began by explaining the reasons behidn the defeat stating that "we let ourselves get badly affected by the news coming in from Ukraine, but in terms of mentality, that was a huge mistake. It would’ve been a great test to play even as if our result wasn’t futile. The Europa League starts in two or three months and it’s a competition we must play with great determination. A team on a European level that doesn’t have much history or silverware cannot hold back or not honour it all the way."



The Napoli coach then spoke about what lay ahead after Christmas stating that "the Europa League starts in two or three months and it’s a competition we must play with great determination. A team on a European level that doesn’t have much history or silverware cannot hold back or not honour it all the way. Something has certainly changed in the Napoli performances following back-to-back defeats with Juventus and Feyenoord. We’ve got to resolve some problems, because for the last two or three games the dominance in terms of possession has not translated into goals or even chances. I won’t say it is worrying, but we should think that there haven’t been the same movements we usually had and that makes us much less dangerous in attack. If movement off the ball is slowed down, then you inevitably lose something in your passing and circulation of the ball. Giving few options to whoever has the ball, naturally the football will become bland. We might lose confidence because we haven’t played our usual football over the last three games. Although we won against Udinese, it wasn’t the same performance we used to have. I think we’ve lost our way a little in attack. Tonight we could easily have been 3-0 up in the opening half-hour, then the result from elsewhere took the wind out of our sails. We’ve got to acknowledge we have a few problems right now and must work to resolve them."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)